 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
nbc_imsa_weathertechqualies_230805.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
nbc_imsa_weathertechqualies_230805.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton will play his starters in the preseason, including Russell Wilson

  
Published August 5, 2023 05:15 PM

The Broncos opens their three-game preseason on Friday night, in Arizona. That night, new coach Sean Payton plans to play his starters.

“I haven’t shelled it out yet, but they’re going to play,” Payton told reporters on Saturday. “We’ll figure out how many snaps. We typically break a game into three phases — first, second, third phase — and then special teams, we might just do two phases, but we’ll have a plan, especially as we get into next week. I’ve got a few notes written down. I don’t have a pitch count. I don’t have an exclusion list if someone’s got a light injury that we back —but we can expect our guys play a little bit.”

Would that include quarterback Russell Wilson?

“That would include him,” Payton said, “He’s a player.”

Payton has no complaints about three preseason games, something that started in 2021, his last year in New Orleans.

“It’s fine,” he said, not initially recalling that he’s done it once before. “It must not be something I dislike. I think it’s fine. We can create the practice environments we want, and so it’s fine.”

The Broncos continue the preseason on Saturday, August 19 at San Francisco. They finish with a home game against the Rams.