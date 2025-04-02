 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Serena Williams, Alex Ohanian among bidders for a professional flag football league

  
Published April 1, 2025 08:06 PM

The NFL is looking for potential investors in a professional flag football league. And the NFL is finding them.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, have submitted a bid in response to the league’s request for proposal.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that, in all, 10 groups have responded.

“It’s clear there’s a lot of interest in a pro flag league,” Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday, per Fischer. “We have been getting bids from people who want to invest in that, either financially, or invest in the operation of that. We’re hard at work, and I expect there will be progress soon.”

The league has no timeline for launching a professional flag football league. But, as noted after Goodell said in early February that the league is “considering” a professional flag football league, that’s an “understatement.”

The NFL has thrown resources and support behind flag football, which will be an Olympic event for the first time in 2028. Some in league circles are concerned that the proliferation of flag football could prompt younger athletes to choose flag over tackle, reducing the total pool of football players from which future NFL athletes will emerge.