Shane Bowen joining Patriots as defensive analyst

Shane Bowen is reuniting with Mike Vrabel.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bowen is joining New England’s coaching staff as a defensive analyst.

Bowen, 39, previously worked with Vrabel on the Texans and Titans. He served as Vrabel’s defensive coordinator from 2021-2023 with Tennessee.

Bowen then spent the last two seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He was fired in November as New York reshaped its coaching staff multiple times during the season.