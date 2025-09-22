Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones is as good as it gets right now

The Daniel Jones experiment has been a smashing success for the 3-0 Colts.

Jones threw his third touchdown pass of the season in Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Titans and, per the NFL, he is the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw at least three touchdowns and run for at least three touchdowns without turning the ball over in the first three games of a season. That’s not the kind of play we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Jones over the last couple of years, but he’s proven to be a perfect fit for head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.

“You’ve got a guy that’s the signal-caller back there that studies his tail off, looks at tape all day every day, grinding, looking at different things, knowing the checks, understanding what we’re trying to get done offensively, getting us in and out of the right plays,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That stuff pays huge dividends in this league, because there’s a lot going on. Obviously, this is one of the toughest positions in all of sports to play, and he’s doing it right now as good as it gets.”

Jones has gotten plenty of help from running back Jonathan Taylor, who has run for more yards through three games than any other Colts player, but Taylor’s production was more predictable. Jones’s play has been the biggest surprise of the season and the Colts will be doing all they can to keep things rolling against the Rams next weekend.