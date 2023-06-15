Shane Steichen: I’m pleased with Anthony Richardson’s progress in grasping the offense

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: I’m pleased with Anthony Richardson’s progress in grasping the offense

  
Published June 15, 2023 06:16 AM
9Ope_c06X69u
June 14, 2023 12:26 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on the greatest non-QBs to represent Indianapolis in the 21st century, featuring Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Adam Vinatieri.

No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson may or may not begin the season as the Colts’ starting quarterback.

But as Indianapolis’ offseason program ends, head coach Shane Steichen has liked what he’s seen from the young signal-caller.

“Obviously, we’ll get pads on in training camp to get the real rush, the real feel and all that stuff. But pleased with where he is at, grasping the offense,” Steichen said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s a day-by-day process with any player whether it’s quarterback, receiver, tight ends, running backs, DBs — all those different things. But pleased with where he’s at. We’ve got to keep working and we’ll go from there.”

Steichen was also asked about how he felt Richardson dealt with different scenarios like red zone and hurry-up offense and said he thought Richardson has embraced those challenges.

“It was unscripted periods and call-it periods, and going from there — stuff that might’ve not been scripted over the last two weeks showed up today in the call-it period,” Steichen said. “It’s good — stress the mind on everybody and see where everyone is at.”

Earlier in the week, Richardson talked about his meticulous note-taking and how he knew he needed to do more than the minimum when it comes to studying the playbook to be prepared to play. The Colts will have plenty of evaluating to do during training camp, but Richardson is apparently making steady progress in his journey to become Indianapolis’ QB1.