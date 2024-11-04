Shane Steichen: “Right now” Joe Flacco remains starting quarterback

The Colts made a quarterback change heading into Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but it did not have the desired effect.

Joe Flacco was 16-of-27 for 179 yards and an interception as the Colts put up a season-low 227 yards and failed to score a touchdown in a 21-13 loss to the Vikings. That dismal outing came despite the defense forcing three turnovers and the Colts only picked up 13 first downs, which led to head coach Shane Steichen being asked if Flacco will remain the team’s starter and if he still thinks the veteran gives the team a better chance to win than Anthony Richardson.

“Right now, yes,” Steichen said in response to both questions.

The rationale for going from Richardson to Flacco was that the Colts are capable of making the playoffs and that Richardson’s inaccuracy was keeping them from reaching their peak offensive performance. A couple more performances like Sunday’s will make the playoffs look like a pipe dream for Indianapolis, though, so they’ll have to be much better at home against the Bills next weekend.