Shane Steichen: This is Gardner Minshew’s team now, we have a ton of confidence in him

With Anthony Richardson set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Gardner Minshew is now the Colts’ QB1 for the rest of 2023.

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen worked with Minshew in Philadelphia over the last two seasons, so the quarterback and play-caller already have plenty of familiarity. And now knowing Richardson won’t be back this year allows everyone to shift their full focus to No. 10.

“It gives you clarity,” Steichen said in his Wednesday press conference. “This is Gardner’s team and we’ve got a ton of confidence in Gardner and his abilities moving forward and this offense, the defense, and special teams. We’ve got a great opportunity this week to go against the Browns and go compete.”

With Minshew not as much of a run threat as Richardson, Steichen conceded that the offense will change a little bit.

"[Y]ou lose some things,” Steichen said. “Again, we have a ton of faith in Gardner and his ability to go operate at a high level.”

For his part, Minshew said he feels for Richardson even as the 2019 sixth-round pick now gets an extended chance to show what he can do.

“The dude has done nothing but learn and get better, lead the guys since he’s been here,” Minshew said of Richardson on Wednesday. “Obviously, losing him is definitely a different feel without him. He brought a lot a lot of energy, a lot of juice — we’re going to miss him.

“That being said, we’re 3-3 right now, excited for the opportunity ahead of us, have everything we want in front of us so just go out and try to win one game at a time.”