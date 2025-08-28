Shane Steichen: “We’ll see” if Anthony Richardson gets a short-yardage package

The Colts elected to go with Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback in 2025.

But given Richardson’s strength as a runner, could Indianapolis still use him in short-yardage situations?

“We’ll see,” head coach Shane Steichen said on Thursday, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I want to make sure he crushes his new role and takes it in stride, and does a hell of a job there. So, we’ll see.”

Richardson has rushed for 10 touchdowns in his career, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He’s also rushed for 42 first downs while he’s passed for 104 in his 15 career games.

When the Colts benched Richardson last season for Joe Flacco, Steichen didn’t give him a role like this.

“Every year is different,” Steichen said. “Like I said, I want him to crush his new role, be a pro every day, come into the building, work, and we’ll see where it goes.”

General Manager Chris Ballard has maintained that Richardson isn’t done in Indianapolis, noting on Wednesday that the club has no plans to trade the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. But Richardson’s development will remain a challenge for the Colts in 2025.