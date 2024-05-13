 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240513.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams we want in most primetime games
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
McCarthy not overwhelmed learning Vikings offense
nbc_pft_zeke_240513.jpg
How Zeke’s role will evolve in return with Cowboys

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240513.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams we want in most primetime games
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
McCarthy not overwhelmed learning Vikings offense
nbc_pft_zeke_240513.jpg
How Zeke’s role will evolve in return with Cowboys

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Waldron focusing on “big picture of the game” with Caleb Williams

  
Published May 13, 2024 09:41 AM

Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams got on the practice field for the first time over the weekend during the team’s rookie minicamp, with head coach Matt Eberflus already declaring him the starting quarterback.

It will fall on offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to craft game plans to get Williams into a groove early. On Saturday, Waldron told reporters how he approached getting Williams ready during the quarterback’s first full days in the building.

“I think for me, the things we’re pouring into him right now is just the understanding of the big picture of the game and all the intricacies and the nuances of, first of all, between college and the NFL and being able to start with that ground floor approach and build that repertoire of his up as we’re going,” Waldron said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “For me, also being able to lean on [QBs coach] Kerry Joseph and the rest of the offensive staff, to me, this is always a collaborative effort, and it’s going to take all of us to help him along the way, and everyone has great individual strengths that they can bring to the table.

“So for me, it’s helping him with the big picture of the game, understanding the offense, understanding situational football, and then Kerry being a great technician and making sure we’re always working on the fundamentals and that belief in the basics. And then [passing game coordinator] Thomas [Brown], with the passing game and everything he can bring there and his prior experiences to lean on.”

At this point, it appears Williams is in a strong position to get off to a good start in 2024. We’ll see how Waldron and the rest of the offensive staff get the quarterback ready over the coming months.