Shaq Barrett aims to make Bucs mad about letting him go

Shaq Barrett has been named to an All-Pro team and multiple Pro Bowls, but he’s not resting on his laurels as he begins life with the Dolphins.

Barrett signed with the Dolphins last week after being released by the Buccaneers. Barrett’s contract — he was due a $15 million bonus — had more to do with the decision than his play, but Barrett told reporters on Monday that he still feels additional motivation as a result of the Bucs’ decision to cut him loose.

“A lot to prove,” Barrett said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Especially getting cut from another team like that, adds another whole fuel to the fire right there. And I’m like, ‘Dolphins gonna be happy they signed me. Tampa gonna be mad they let me go.’”

With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb returning from serious injuries, the Dolphins will be looking to Barrett to provide burst off the edge of the defense in the early part of the season. If he can do that, there won’t be any shortage of smiles in Miami.