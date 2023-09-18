Shaq Barrett glad to shine a spotlight on late daughter after Sunday touchdown

After Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett helped seal Sunday’s win over the Bears late in the fourth quarter, his mind went to the painful loss he and his family suffered this offseason.

Barrett’s two-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in the pool at the family’s home in April and Barrett said his first thought after returning an interception four yards for a touchdown was about her. Barrett blew a kiss to the sky and told reporters what was on his mind when he spoke to them after the game.

“I always play for my family already but then having that extra incentive, it makes me want to go a little harder for her,” Barrett said, via the team’s website. “It never stops sucking. It is always going to suck but to be able to shine a spotlight on her a little bit and when the camera was on me after I made the play, I told her, ‘I love you. I miss you. Wish you were here.’ I am glad I am able to still get some spotlight for her and to the Lord above because He is the reason we are here right now. I am just trusting His plan.”

Barrett tore his Achilles last season, but appears to be healthy after adding a sack to the interception during an emotional win on Sunday.