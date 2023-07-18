 Skip navigation
Saints place Shaquan Davis, Kendre Miller, A.T. Perry on non-football injury list

  
Published July 18, 2023 05:32 PM

The Saints announced they placed receiver Shaquan Davis, running back Kendre Miller and receiver A.T. Perry on the non-football injury list.

The team also played defensive back Anthony Johnson and offensive guard Nick Saldiveri on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Miller was the Saints’ third-round pick out of TCU this spring. He has a meniscus injury in his knee, which kept him out of the national championship game.

The Saints said after drafting Miller that they were going to ease him back into action slowly.

Miller was a consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection after starting all 14 games he played last season. He led the Horned Frogs with 242 carries for 1,399 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Perry was a sixth-round draft pick, and Davis signed as an undrafted free agent.

Saldiveri, a fourth-round pick, missed most of the offseason work with a calf injury.

Johnson signed as an undrafted free agent, receiving $231,000 in guarantees. That was the second-most for the Saints rookie free agent class.