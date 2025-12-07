 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Shedeur Sanders 60-yard TD gives Browns halftime lead as Myles Garrett gets closer to history

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:38 PM

Shedeur Sanders played well in the first half for the Browns as Myles Garrett gets closer to making history, with Cleveland holding a 17-14 lead over Tennessee at halftime.

Sanders finished the first half 9-of-14 passing for 180 yards with two touchdowns. His first was a nice 1-yard pass to David Njoku early in the second quarter. That gave the Browns their first TD of the day and made the score 14-10, Tennessee.

Sanders’ second touchdown was a 60-yard pass over the middle to Jerry Jeudy, who got into the end zone for what was just his second score of the year.

Jeudy has three receptions for 76 yards.

Defensively, Myles Garrett registered his first sack of the day late in the second quarter to end a drive — giving him 20.0 on the year. He’s now just 3.0 sacks from setting a new single-season record with several weeks left in the season, let alone another half to play on Sunday.

Cam Ward is 9-of-15 passing for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tony Pollard has been running all over the Browns, with 97 yards on 10 carries — including a 65-yard touchdown.