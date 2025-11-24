Shedeur Sanders: “A lot of people want to see me fail. It ain’t gonna happen.”

It had been so long since a Browns quarterback won his first start that it wasn’t even the Browns. It happened for the team this is now the Ravens.

In 1995, Eric Zeier won his first start with the former Browns. All 17 new Browns rookies who started in their first NFL seasons lost.

Immediately after the game, Sanders was enthusiastic. “After one week of practice,” he told CBS, smiling. “Imagine, you know, what a full offseason look like.”

During his post-game press conference, Sanders was defiant.

“A lot of people want to see me fail,” Sander said. “It ain’t gonna happen, you know? It’s ain’t gonna happen.”

For his debut, Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. And, yes, the defense played a major role, with 10 sacks of Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. It also helped that the opponent was the Raiders, arguably the worst team in the league this season.

Still, a win is a win. And the Brown previously had only two. Why not let Shedeur Sanders give it another try on Sunday, when the 49ers come to town?