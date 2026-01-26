 Skip navigation
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Shedeur Sanders added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 26, 2026 01:47 PM

The Browns haven’t settled on a head coach for the 2026 season, so it’s unclear if Shedeur Sanders will remain the team’s starting quarterback after a seven-game audition for the role to close out his rookie year.

Whether Sanders gets that shot or not, he’ll always be able to tell people that he was a Pro Bowler. According to multiple reports, Sanders, who was a fifth-round pick last April, has been named to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games as a replacement.

Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Justin Herbert were the original AFC quarterbacks selected for the roster. Maye will be in the Super Bowl and the other two players dealt with injuries in the final weeks of their seasons, so Sanders may not be the only replacement added to the squad.

Sanders was 120-of-212 for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight overall appearances.