Shedeur Sanders delivers significant ratings in preseason opener

Shedeur Sanders sells.

It’s no surprise. His draft-weekend free-fall generated massive ratings. His preseason debut did the same.

Via Yahoo Sports, more than 2.2 million on average watched NFL Network’s broadcast of the Browns-Panthers game on Friday night. It’s supposedly the biggest audience in a decade for a preseason game on the league-owned outlet.

Although Sanders is currently day-to-day with an oblique injury, how can Shedeur’s drawing power not become a factor in whether he plays? It’s ultimately an entertainment business. And the Browns haven’t done much lately that counts as entertaining.

Why not give the people what they want to watch?

Of course, not many will see it in 2025; the Browns currently have no prime-time games. The only standalone contest, subject to future flexing, comes in Week 5, when the Browns play the Vikings in London.