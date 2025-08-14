 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders delivers significant ratings in preseason opener

  
Published August 14, 2025 09:58 AM

Shedeur Sanders sells.

It’s no surprise. His draft-weekend free-fall generated massive ratings. His preseason debut did the same.

Via Yahoo Sports, more than 2.2 million on average watched NFL Network’s broadcast of the Browns-Panthers game on Friday night. It’s supposedly the biggest audience in a decade for a preseason game on the league-owned outlet.

Although Sanders is currently day-to-day with an oblique injury, how can Shedeur’s drawing power not become a factor in whether he plays? It’s ultimately an entertainment business. And the Browns haven’t done much lately that counts as entertaining.

Why not give the people what they want to watch?

Of course, not many will see it in 2025; the Browns currently have no prime-time games. The only standalone contest, subject to future flexing, comes in Week 5, when the Browns play the Vikings in London.