Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push

Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push

Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Shedeur Sanders: People try to pit QBs against each other, but we know we’re one

  
Published May 22, 2025 08:46 AM

The Browns have one of the league’s most intriguing quarterback competitions in the league, but one of the players taking part in it says the participants haven’t lost sight of the fact that they are all on the same team.

Deshaun Watson is headed for a reserve list due to his torn Achilles, but Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabril are vying for three roster spots so you might expect little collaboration between them. Sanders told Kay Adams at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere that the players are “different characters,” but that he’s been learning from his more experienced teammates as they work to get ready or the 2025 season.

“Everybody’s cool in the room,” Sanders said. “Outside the room, people try to pit us against each other, but, inside the room, we know we’re one.”

The early phases of the offseason program focus on conditioning work and learning the offense, so things will be heating up with the team on the field for OTAs, minicamp and training camp. That may lead to some changes in how everyone approaches one another and the Browns will be hoping that the setup pushes all the participants to their best.