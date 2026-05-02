Shedeur Sanders returns to Colorado to get his degree

In the five years since the NIL era obliterated the facade that college football players are there for college, not much has been said about grade-point averages or graduation rates. So it’s nice to get a periodic reminder that, at some level, the college part of things still matters.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders returned to Colorado on Saturday to get his degree.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Sanders walked the stage at graduation to secure a degree in sociology.

Sanders left the school a year ago to enter the NFL draft. Now entering his second season, Sanders is competing with Deshaun Watson to be the starting quarterback.

As a rookie, Sanders started seven games. He won three games for the Browns, who otherwise went 2-8 last season.