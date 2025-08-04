Shedeur Sanders says his arm is fine, and he’s “thankful” to be back practicing

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders returned to practice Monday, two days after sitting out practice with arm soreness.

“I’m well. I’m back at practice today, so I’m thankful,” Sanders said.

Sanders experienced arm soreness Saturday, something he said he is accustomed to.

“Yeah, in college, it was often,” Sanders said. “It’s just adjusting to starting and stopping, honestly. That’s all it truly is. Sometimes you go in hot. Then, you’ll wait for a second and then get cold. Then, get back hot and then get cold. My arm and body wasn’t used to that. It’s just an adjustment within my body, within my arm.”

Sanders is competing with Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco for the starting job but has taken fewer first-team snaps than the other three contenders. Pickett recently returned from a hamstring injury to get back in the fray.

“I think every rep I get in general is valuable,” Sanders said. “We’re definitely taking things up a notch I would say with everything. Every rep. Anytime I step on the field, I take it like it could be my last. You don’t know. There were players we were practicing with last week that’s not here no more. It’s more about a bond. It’s more about going all out. It’s more about how you’ll be remembered.”

Sanders, the 144th overall pick, went 49-of-70 with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the first eight days of practice.

In two seasons at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.