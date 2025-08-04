Shedeur Sanders set to be full participant in Monday’s practice

There is some positive injury news for Cleveland’s quarterback derby.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a full participant for Monday’s practice after missing Saturday’s session with arm soreness.

Sanders had reported some arm soreness during individual drills early in Saturday’s session, which then caused the Browns to shut him down.

A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Sanders has primarily been taking reps with the reserves on offense.

With Kenny Pickett dealing with a hamstring issue, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel have primarily been taking QB1 snaps with Cleveland’s offense.