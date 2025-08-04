 Skip navigation
nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Shedeur Sanders set to be full participant in Monday’s practice

  
Published August 4, 2025 10:30 AM

There is some positive injury news for Cleveland’s quarterback derby.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a full participant for Monday’s practice after missing Saturday’s session with arm soreness.

Sanders had reported some arm soreness during individual drills early in Saturday’s session, which then caused the Browns to shut him down.

A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Sanders has primarily been taking reps with the reserves on offense.

With Kenny Pickett dealing with a hamstring issue, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel have primarily been taking QB1 snaps with Cleveland’s offense.