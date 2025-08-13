Shedeur Sanders suffered oblique injury in Wednesday practice

Multiple reporters noted that Shedeur Sanders was not taking many reps during the Browns’ joint practice with the Eagles on Wednesday.

As it turns out, there was a reason for it.

The Browns announced after the session that Sanders suffered an oblique injury while throwing early in practice and was held out the rest of the way.

While still likely a long shot to start for Cleveland to open the season, Sanders had been making clear progress. He performed well in the team’s preseason opener, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 19 yards while leading three scoring drives.

Earlier on Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel may start against the Eagles this weekend if he’s healthy enough to do so. Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring injury, as has quarterback Kenny Pickett.

At 40 years old, veteran Joe Flacco has been the healthiest Cleveland quarterback throughout training camp. The team also brought in Tyler Huntley given the injuries at the position.

We’ll see how long Sanders may be sidelined by his oblique issue. He also dealt with some arm soreness earlier in training camp.