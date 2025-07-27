Shemar Stewart on signing contract: It was time to stop arguing and get on the field

Bengals pass rusher Shemar Stewart has officially signed his rookie contract, making him the last 2025 first-round draft pick to do so after a lengthy stalemate in negotiations. He said he’s relieved to have it over and get to work.

“Both sides just found some even ground. We both thought it would be beneficial for us to stop arguing and just get me back on the field,” Stewart said, via Bengals.com.

Stewart had been refusing to sign because the Bengals had been insisting on language that could void his future guarantees. Stewart ultimately the language in exchange for the Bengals adjusting his signing bonus payout, paying him $500,000 more of his signing bonus now. Stewart said officially signing the contract meant a lot to him.

“It was a pretty cool moment. They made me feel welcome. Made me feel wanted,” Stewart said. “Made me feel like I belong here. It was a very great moment. This is where I wanted to be the whole time.”

Stewart said coach Zac Taylor welcomed him aboard and that he’s excited to get to work at training camp this week.

“Now I’ve got to make my mark,” Stewart said. “I can’t tell you how long I’ve been dreaming about this.”