Shilo Sanders hopes for another NFL opportunity, says he has talents outside football

After going undrafted and getting cut after training camp with the Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders seems to know he’s a long shot to make it in the NFL.

Sanders released a video in which he said he’d love another opportunity in the NFL but also has other opportunities in his life, outside football.

“I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things. Whether it’s finding another team, whether it’s getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is,” Sanders said. “My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

Sanders said he could go into music, acting or modeling if he doesn’t play in the NFL.

“I’ll be talking to my agent and we’re waiting on the next opportunity. If that’s in the NFL, cool, but God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football,” Sanders said.

The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and brother of Browns fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders made clear that he was glad to get a chance at his own NFL career.

“Thank you to the Buccaneers for even giving me this opportunity,” he said. “You all saw how the draft went. I’m lucky to even get a shot. Seeing how Shedeur went, I knew what was going to happen to me, being undrafted. . . . It was a great experience for me, and I’m forever grateful for that. . . . I’m just staying in shape, staying ready for the next opportunity and we’ll be ready for anything.”