Should the 49ers trade Brock Purdy?

  
Published April 21, 2025 10:39 AM

The 49ers have embarked on a reset of sorts, with nearly half the starters from Super Bowl LVIII gone — and with a plan to break the bank for quarterback Brock Purdy. The situation invites fair speculation and analysis as to whether Purdy will perform as potently with lesser help around him.

The team seems undeterred, with an apparent plan to pay Purdy more than $50 million per year in new money.

On Monday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms threw a curveball into the equation. Should the 49ers hit the reset button and trade Purdy?

Someone would have to want him, obviously. And someone would have to be willing to pay him what he wants. Or close to it.

At this point, who would it be? The Saints and the Steelers are the only two obvious possibilities, unless some other team would upend its current depth chart to get him.

But it’s fair to ask the question. With the 49ers partially tearing it down, why not fully tear it down and start over at the quarterback position?

The problem is that the 49ers had multiple misadventures at quarterback before they found Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 draft. What would they do next? Trade for Kirk Cousins? Sign Aaron Rodgers?

It most likely won’t happen. If they were going to do it, they should have done it earlier in the offseason. But with the draft approaching, it’s fair to at least ask the question and to wonder whether it makes sense.

Before the 49ers could move on, someone would have to want Purdy to move in. Is there a team that would give the 49ers significant compensation and pay Purdy? If not, should the 49ers wait to pay Purdy?

They seem to be ready to go. He’ll likely get a market-level deal. And then the question will be whether the 49ers will be able to remain in the championship-level window.