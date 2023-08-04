 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_brownsjetshl_230803.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstd2_230803.jpg
DTR’s block sets up Felton TD at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_brownsjetshl_230803.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstd2_230803.jpg
DTR’s block sets up Felton TD at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Showers weren’t operational after Hall of Fame game

  
Published August 4, 2023 12:10 AM

During the game, the lights went out. After the game, the showers didn’t go on.

Both the Browns and the Jets had no operating showers in their locker rooms after Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game. The teams have confirmed that, indeed, the showers were not working.

During the game, the lights went out.

As one source explained it to PFT, Browns players were told the shower issue was related to the electrical issue that took out the lighting. Some Browns washed up in the cold tubs.

Hey, at least they were able to play the game. Unlike in 2016, when an issue with converting from the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony to the game the next day forced cancellation of a game between the Colts and Packers. Since then, the game has been played on Thursday night, with the induction ceremony two days later.