Showers weren’t operational after Hall of Fame game

During the game, the lights went out. After the game, the showers didn’t go on.

Both the Browns and the Jets had no operating showers in their locker rooms after Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game. The teams have confirmed that, indeed, the showers were not working.

As one source explained it to PFT, Browns players were told the shower issue was related to the electrical issue that took out the lighting. Some Browns washed up in the cold tubs.

Hey, at least they were able to play the game. Unlike in 2016, when an issue with converting from the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony to the game the next day forced cancellation of a game between the Colts and Packers. Since then, the game has been played on Thursday night, with the induction ceremony two days later.