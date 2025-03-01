Six head coaches got A+ grades from their players in NFLPA report card

The NFL Players Association’s survey of players graded teams from A to F on a wide variety of issues, and in many areas teams were found lacking. But most players liked their head coaches.

Six head coaches — Washington’s Dan Quinn, Atlanta’s Raheem Morris, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, Detroit’s Dan Campbell and Miami’s Mike McDaniel — got A+ grades from their players.

Nine more head coaches got A grades and five got an A-. Four head coaches got a B+, four got a B and one a B-. The lowest grade was C, which was given to Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski and two coaches who have since been fired, Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus.

Among the NFLPA report card’s findings from the A+ coaches:

“100% of Commanders players feel their head coach Dan Quinn is efficient with their time. He is one of six coaches across the league to receive a perfect score. The players feel that Quinn is highly receptive to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, ranking him 1 of 32 head coaches in the league.”

“New head coach Raheem Morris has positively changed the culture in just his first year. In addition, players are very complimentary about the newly hired head strength coach compared to his predecessor.”

“The players feel O’Connell is highly receptive to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, ranking him 3 of 32 head coaches in the league.”

“Head coach Dan Campbell received an A+, the team’s highest graded area, for the second year in a row. When asked what the team does best, the players’ resounding answers were culture and leadership, reflecting the great work that Campbell does as head coach.”