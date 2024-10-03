60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the list of 60 candidates for election in the Seniors category.

Each member of the Seniors Screening Committee voted for 50 candidates from a list of 182 nominees for election to the class of 2025. All individuals under consideration had to appear in their final gam no later than the 1999 season.

The group will continue to be whittled down by the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee and three finalists will be put up for a vote by the entire Hall of Fame selection committee.

The 60 players moving on to the next round of consideration are:

QUARTERBACKS: Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Roman Gabriel, Jack Kemp, Jim Plunkett

RUNNING BACKS: Alan Ameche, Ottis Anderson, Larry Brown, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS : Mark Clayton, Isaac Curtis, Boyd Dowler, Henry Ellard, Harold Jackson, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Ed Budde, Ox Emerson, Bill Fralic, Chris Hinton, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Ralph Neely, Dick Schafrath, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: L.C. Greenwood, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Jim Marshall, Harvey Martin, Leslie O’Neal, Bill Stanfill

LINEBACKERS: Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Bill Bergey, Joe Fortunato, Larry Grantham, Lee Roy Jordan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis, Andy Russell, Pat Swilling, Phil Villapiano

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Dick Anderson, Deron Cherry, Pat Fischer, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Lemar Parrish, Everson Walls

SPECIAL TEAMS: Steve Tasker