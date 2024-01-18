Skyy Moore, L’Jarius Sneed remain limited at Chiefs practice

Thursday’s Chiefs injury report looked almost exactly like the one they handed in on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore remained a limited participant as he works his way back from a knee injury. Moore was designated to return from injured reserve this week and Friday will bring more word on his chances of being activated ahead of Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip, ankle), and wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring) were also listed as limited participants. Tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) was a limited participant in practice after being listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) remained the only player who did not practice at all.