Sloppy Broncos spoil Cam Ward’s debut, Denver beats Tennessee 20-12

The Broncos were sloppy in their season opener against the Titans, but a strong defensive performance powered Denver to a 20-12 victory to open the season.

Denver committed four turnovers, but Tennessee was able to score just six points off of them — pointing to the strength of Denver’s defense.

The game was close for most of the contest, with Denver initially taking a 13-12 lead on Wil Lutz’s 33-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

With the score still there, Tennessee squandered a great opportunity to take a fourth-quarter lead off of Denver’s fourth giveaway. After Marvin Mims muffed a punt return, the Titans took over at the Denver 24-yard line.

But Ward was sacked on second-and-8 for a 16-yard loss. Then after a timeout, Ward was sacked on third-and-24 for an 11-yard loss, making the line of scrimmage the Denver 49.

The Titans had to punt.

It took four plays for running back J.K. Dobbins to score a 19-yard touchdown off of it to give the Broncos a 20-12 lead.

While Denver had several chances to close the game out, the club instead kept Tennessee in it. Bo Nix failed to convert a QB sneak on fourth-and-short at midfield. But a run for no gain followed by a pair of incomplete Ward passes left the Titans having to punt.

Then the Broncos elected to go for it on fourth-and-8 with 1:04 left on the clock in an effort to end the game. But Bo Nix’s deep throw to Marvin Mims was well off target and incomplete, once again cracking the door open.

But Ward threw three incomplete passes and was sacked for the sixth time on fourth down to effectively end the game.

Ward finished his debut 12-of-28 passing for 112 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was not helped by his receivers, who dropped several passes — including on the final drive.

The Titans finished the day with seven first downs, 133 total yards, and 2-of-14 on third down. The team averaged just 2.4 yards per play.

Nix didn’t have his best showing either, ending the game 25-of-40 for 176 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. Dobbins had 16 carries for 63 yards while rookie RJ Harvey had six carries for 70 yards — including a 50-yard run that helped set up Dobbins’ touchdown.

At 1-0, the Broncos will be on the road next weekend to face the Colts.

At 0-1, Ward will make his home debut next week against the Rams.