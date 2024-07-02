Social media influencer suing Tyreek Hill is seeking immediate jury trial

The social media influencer suing Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, accusing him of breaking her leg, is asking for an immediate jury trial, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports.

If the judge grants her request, the next available date could fall during the season. The woman’s attorney told Slater he expects the trial to take 7-10 days.

The accuser, Sophie Hall, claims Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his South Florida home last summer. She filed a lawsuit in Broward County on Feb. 23.

Hall’s suit alleges Hill violently charged at her after she “humiliated” him by knocking him backward during a friendly football lesson. It led to a right leg fracture that required surgery with metal hardware implantation, according to the lawsuit.

Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.