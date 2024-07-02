 Skip navigation
Florio responds to Wright's comments on Mahomes
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Social media influencer suing Tyreek Hill is seeking immediate jury trial

  
Published July 2, 2024 10:58 AM

The social media influencer suing Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, accusing him of breaking her leg, is asking for an immediate jury trial, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports.

If the judge grants her request, the next available date could fall during the season. The woman’s attorney told Slater he expects the trial to take 7-10 days.

The accuser, Sophie Hall, claims Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his South Florida home last summer. She filed a lawsuit in Broward County on Feb. 23.

Hall’s suit alleges Hill violently charged at her after she “humiliated” him by knocking him backward during a friendly football lesson. It led to a right leg fracture that required surgery with metal hardware implantation, according to the lawsuit.

Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.