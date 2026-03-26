Sonny Styles has met with the Jets, plans to visit the Cowboys, Commanders and Bengals

Linebacker Sonny Styles is one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class and he’s starting to make the rounds with teams that could make him a first-round pick next month.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Styles said that he has already had a visit with the Jets. Styles says that he also has visits planned with the Cowboys, Commanders and Bengals in the near future.

The Jets have the second overall pick and have commonly been linked to Styles’s Ohio State teammate Arvell Reese in mock drafts. They also have the 16th overall pick and have an arsenal of early-round choices over the next two drafts, so they could move around the board in order to nab their preferred targets.

Dallas also has two picks — No. 12 and No. 20 — while the Commanders are at No. 7 and the Bengals are at No. 10.

Styles had 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his time with the Buckeyes. He also impressed during his workouts at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month to solidify his standing as a top prospect.