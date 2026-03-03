Soon-to-be free agent CB Kader Kohou cleared for football activities

Dolphins team physician Dr. Gautam Yagnik has cleared cornerback Kader Kohou for all football activities, NFL Media reports.

Kohou is headed toward free agency.

He did not play last season, tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at a training camp practice in July. Yagnik performed the surgery.

Kohou had 45 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 games in 2024.

He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

In his career, Kohou has appeared in 47 games, starting 38. He has totaled 180 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a sack, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions.