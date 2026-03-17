Special teams standout Chazz Surratt will return to Seahawks on a one-year deal

The Seahawks are re-signing inside linebacker and core special teams player Chazz Surratt to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Surratt, 29, spent last season with the Seahawks after they signed him Aug. 28 following his release by the 49ers. He played 60 percent of the Seahawks’ special teams snaps before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He was activated back to the active roster before Super Bowl LX but was inactive for the game.

Surratt has appeared in 52 career games for the Vikings, Jets, and Seahawks since 2021, when he entered the league as a third-round pick of Minnesota. He has played 153 defensive snaps and 848 on special teams in his career.