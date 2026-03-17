 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eighteen_260317.jpg
Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
nbc_pftpm_edpolicy_260317.jpg
How will Packers operate amid new NFL economics?
nbc_pftpm_aikphins_260317.jpg
Aikman plans to continue working with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eighteen_260317.jpg
Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
nbc_pftpm_edpolicy_260317.jpg
How will Packers operate amid new NFL economics?
nbc_pftpm_aikphins_260317.jpg
Aikman plans to continue working with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Special teams standout Chazz Surratt will return to Seahawks on a one-year deal

  
Published March 17, 2026 04:55 PM

The Seahawks are re-signing inside linebacker and core special teams player Chazz Surratt to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Surratt, 29, spent last season with the Seahawks after they signed him Aug. 28 following his release by the 49ers. He played 60 percent of the Seahawks’ special teams snaps before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He was activated back to the active roster before Super Bowl LX but was inactive for the game.

Surratt has appeared in 52 career games for the Vikings, Jets, and Seahawks since 2021, when he entered the league as a third-round pick of Minnesota. He has played 153 defensive snaps and 848 on special teams in his career.