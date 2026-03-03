Spencer Fano on moving from offensive tackle in NFL: Whatever it takes to be great

Arm length has been a frequent talking point for offensive tackle prospects in recent years and it was highlighted again after the Super Bowl when Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell struggled against the Seahawks pass rush.

The Patriots are not planning to move Campbell to a different spot on the line, but one of this year’s top prospects said at the Combine that he is willing to make such a move if a team asks him to switch spots. Spencer Fano started at left and right tackle for Utah over the last three years, but his arms measured 32 1/8 inches in Indianapolis and that’s even shorter than Campbell’s measurement — teams generally prefer at least 33 inches — in last year’s pre-draft process.

Fano told Stacey Dales of NFL Media that he’s open to anything as he moves into the league.

“If you want me to play center, I’ll play center,” Fano said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to be great in this league.”

Fano tested well in drills during the Combine and he’s likely to be an early pick regardless of where teams ultimately see him landing in the NFL.