Spencer Rattler: I feel like I’ve been the best QB in camp

Saints head coach Kellen Moore has not set a timeline for making a choice about the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1, but one of the players in the mix seems to like his chances.

Spencer Rattler made six starts as a rookie last season and he thinks being “in that fire way earlier than expected” gives him an advantage over Jake Haener and second-round pick Tyler Shough. Rattler also thinks he’s used put that advantage to good use over the first chunk of training camp.

“I know what I bring to the table,” Rattler said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I was confident in what I can do in this competition. I feel like that brings the best out of me. And I feel like throughout this camp, I’ve been the best quarterback on the field. So I want to keep that going and keep showing the team, keep showing the guys, keep showing the coaches that I want to be that guy.”

The Saints have their first preseason game on August 10 and that will give Rattler a chance to show what he can do against an opposing defense. That might not be enough to bring the competition to an end, but it should help bring things into a sharper focus for New Orleans.