Spencer Rattler took Wednesday’s first-team reps, Tyler Shough up on Thursday

The Saints’ quarterback competition is underway and this year’s second-round pick was not the first one to get starters reps.

Via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Spencer Rattler took the first-team snaps in Wednesday’s session. Shough is slated to receive them on Thursday.

Via Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.football, head coach Kellen Moore told reporters that Rattler was the first up effectively because he has a year of experience. Moore also noted that Rattler and Shough’s numbers were basically identical in the analytics the club kept from the offseason program.

While Moore is a new head coach bringing in a new offensive system, Rattler did get some in-game experience last year. He appeared in seven game with six starts, completing 57 percent of his passes for 1,317 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Given Shough’s age (25) and college experience, he should be ready to play sooner rather than later and it’s certainly not out of the question that Shough will be New Orleans’ Week 1 starter.