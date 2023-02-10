 Skip navigation
Sportswriter Jerry Green will miss his first Super Bowl, five others will attend their 57th

  
Published February 10, 2023 02:15 PM
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The list of people who have attended every Super Bowl is growing shorter.

Jerry Green, the 94-year-old sportswriter who has attended the first 56 Super Bowls, has confirmed that he won’t make it to Super Bowl LVII because his health has declined.

“Going to the airport, it would’ve been painful and difficult for me,” Green told TheAthletic.com. “I’ve lost some of my navigation abilities since the last Super Bowl.”

Although physically struggling, Green is still mentally sharp and says he looks forward to watching the Super Bowl on TV for the first time in his life on Sunday.

“I’ve felt always that the viewer sees the game better on television, the close-ups of the camera work and especially the replays,” Green said. “I sacrificed that advantage by never watching a game on TV.”

But there are at least five people who will attend their 57th Super Bowls on Sunday.

Three fans who have attended every Super Bowl -- Don Crisman, Tom Henschel and Gregory Eaton -- are all in Phoenix and ready to go on Sunday , according to the NFL.

Norma Hunt, whose family owns the Chiefs, has been to every Super Bowl and plans to be there Sunday as well.

Groundskeeper George Toma has helped to make sure the turf is in good shape at every Super Bowl, and he has been working in Arizona this week and will also attend his 57th Super Bowl on Sunday.

One other person who has attended all 56 Super Bowls to date is photographer John Biever. We have not been able to determine whether Biever will attend his 57th Super Bowl on Sunday.