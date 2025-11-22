St. Elmo’s parent company is added as a defendant to the lawsuit against Mark Sanchez and Fox

It’s an Indianapolis staple. It’s also now a target of the lawsuit filed by the man Mark Sanchez allegedly assaulted last month.

Via Fox59.com, Perry Tole has joined Huse Culinary Inc. to the civil action previously filed against Sanchez and Fox. Huse Culinary owns St. Elmo Steakhouse, the 1933 Lounge, and Harry and Izzy’s.

Tole, 69, contends that Sanchez was served alcohol to excess at the address where St. Elmo Steakhouse and the 1933 Lounge are located — and that the excessive alcohol led to the impairment that fueled the altercation between Tole and Sanchez.

Sanchez, who was stabbed multiple times by Tole, faces a felony battery charge for injuries he allegedly inflicted on Tole.

Tole’s lawyers specifically allege that Huse Culinary, through its retail businesses, violated the Indiana Dram Shop Act by serving Sanchez at a time when he was visibly intoxicated or impaired.

Sanchez’s criminal case is set for trial on December 11. The civil action remains in its infancy. The addition of another defendant will necessarily slow the process down, while also giving Tole another potential source of compensation for the injuries he suffered.

That’s how civil litigation works. When someone suffers an injury, the lawyers should look for any and all potentially responsible parties. And if that results in multiple defendants pointing fingers at each other in court, the injured plaintiff becomes more likely to secure justice.

The only question that remains is which defendant will end up with the bulk of the liability.

Obviously, Tole didn’t injure himself. And while the facts need to be established in court, the authorities have concluded that the younger, larger, and stronger Sanchez was the aggressor.

In criminal court, that needs to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. In civil court, the standard is much lower.