St. Louis wipes out another late deficit to move to 2-0 in the XFL

Who says there isn’t pro football in St. Louis?

The Battlehawks, who have yet to play a home game in the third iteration of the XFL, have won another game by erasing a late comeback.

Last week, they wiped out a 15-3 deficit in San Antonio with less than two minutes to play, thanks to a three-point conversion and a fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative. This time, the Battlehawks drove into field goal range after Seattle took a one-point lead with 1:21 to play.

An eight-yard touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci to Jordan Veasy gave the home team a one-point lead. Instead of going for two to make it a three-point margin, Seattle tried for three, from the 10. The attempt failed.

That means St. Louis would get a win, not force overtime, with a last-second field goal. Quarterback A.J. McCarron led the drive, getting the Battlehawks in position to attempt a 44-yard walk-off winner. Donny Hageman, who came up short on a 50-yard try later in the game, nailed it at the gun.

McCarron completed 22 of 36 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also led St. Louis in rushing, with 41 yards and a touchdown on five attempts.

Former NFL star receiver Josh Gordon was held to one catch for 33 yards for the home team, which fell to 0-2.

But the Battlehawks, who drew well in 2020, are 2-0. They’ll play at D.C. next Sunday before finally launching their home schedule, with a home game against Arlington.