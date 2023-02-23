 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

St. Louis wipes out another late deficit to move to 2-0 in the XFL

  
Published February 23, 2023 06:54 PM
nbc_pft_usflxflnewrule_230216
February 16, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms argue the pros and cons to the USFL and XFL revising the touchback rule on fumbles to give the ball back to the offense, and how it relates to the current NFL rules.

Who says there isn’t pro football in St. Louis?

The Battlehawks, who have yet to play a home game in the third iteration of the XFL, have won another game by erasing a late comeback.

Last week, they wiped out a 15-3 deficit in San Antonio with less than two minutes to play, thanks to a three-point conversion and a fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative. This time, the Battlehawks drove into field goal range after Seattle took a one-point lead with 1:21 to play.

An eight-yard touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci to Jordan Veasy gave the home team a one-point lead. Instead of going for two to make it a three-point margin, Seattle tried for three, from the 10. The attempt failed.

That means St. Louis would get a win, not force overtime, with a last-second field goal. Quarterback A.J. McCarron led the drive, getting the Battlehawks in position to attempt a 44-yard walk-off winner. Donny Hageman, who came up short on a 50-yard try later in the game, nailed it at the gun.

McCarron completed 22 of 36 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also led St. Louis in rushing, with 41 yards and a touchdown on five attempts.

Former NFL star receiver Josh Gordon was held to one catch for 33 yards for the home team, which fell to 0-2.

But the Battlehawks, who drew well in 2020, are 2-0. They’ll play at D.C. next Sunday before finally launching their home schedule, with a home game against Arlington.