Stabbing at soccer match raises questions about security at Levi’s Stadium

  • Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 11, 2023 02:07 PM

Levi’s Stadium has hosted one Super Bowl, and it will host another in three years. That’s the good. Here’s the bad — there are fresh questions about security at the facility.

Via the San Jose Mercury News, a brawl and a stabbing (captured on video) happened at the venue earlier this month, during a soccer match.

Levi’s Stadium stages all 49ers home games and other events, including many concerts. It will host matches during thr 2026 World Cup.

In the most recent incident, someone smuggled a knife through a security checkpoint.

Another soccer match is happening later this month at Levi’s Stadium (Barcelona vs. Juventus) and two concerts will be held by Taylor Swift on July 28 and 29.

For the Super Bowl, security surely won’t be an issue. The challenge for the facility will be achieving similar results in the interim.