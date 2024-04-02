Start of offseason program was “Happy New Year” for Jim Harbaugh

The Chargers officially met their new head coach Tuesday as Jim Harbaugh welcomed his team to the Hoag Performance Center for the beginning of the offseason program.

Harbaugh said he felt like a coach again, having not had players to work with since Jan. 8 when Michigan beat Washington for the national championship game. He left soon after for the Chargers’ job.

“It’s like the start of a new year,” Harbaugh told reporters, via Omar Navarro of the team website. “Happy New Year.”

The Chargers began the Harbaugh era with extended weight room sessions and offensive and defensive meetings, which included the install of his schemes.

Harbaugh called the meetings “lively.”

“Just feeling like there’s a new lift and energy in the building,” Harbaugh added. “I see that eagerness in the players, maybe that’s kind of I’m so eager, but I truly see it, an eagerness in our guys. Good first day.”