nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Steelers add Alex Highsmith to injury report, but he’s set to play vs. Seahawks

  
Published September 12, 2025 04:38 PM

The Steelers added linebacker Alex Highsmith to their injury report on Friday, but he’s still slated to play Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Highsmith was limited for Friday’s session with an ankle injury. But he has no game status and is expected to play Week 2.

Linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (illness) are also off the injury report and set to play.

But cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) are all out. None of the three players were able to practice this week.