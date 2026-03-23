Steelers agree to sign RB Travis Homer

The Steelers have added a player who appears likely to be a heavy special teams contributor.

According to multiple reports, running back Travis Homer has agreed to sign with Pittsburgh.

Homer, 27, spent the last three seasons with the Bears. He appeared in 10 games in each of the last two seasons and was on the field for roughly 62 percent of special teams snaps in games played both years. He played just six offensive snaps in 2025.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Homer has appeared in 85 career games with two starts for the Seahawks and Bears. He’s recorded 474 yards rushing on 90 attempts with one touchdown, plus 55 catches for 475 yards with two TDs.