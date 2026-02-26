Steelers among teams taking a close look at Penn State QB Drew Allar

At one point last year, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Then he got off to a rough start to the season, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October, and became one of the biggest question marks in this year’s draft.

Allar is at the Combine, where he’s healthy enough that he’s expected to take part in throwing drills, and teams will be taking a close look to see where he is and what kind of player they think he can be.

The Steelers are one of those teams and have met with Allar in Indianapolis, according to PennLive.com. The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is in flux, as Aaron Rodgers has not said whether he’ll play this year and could sign elsewhere if he returns for 2026. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are the two holdover quarterbacks on the roster. The Steelers could see value in adding Allar to the roster, even if he doesn’t project to play as a rookie.

Allar finished his Penn State career with a 63.2 percent completion rate, 7,402 passing yards, 61 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and another 732 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. He has a strong arm, and many of the traits NFL teams look for in a quarterback. In a year when the quarterback class is wide open beyond projected first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Allar will hope to impress in Indianapolis.