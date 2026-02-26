 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers among teams taking a close look at Penn State QB Drew Allar

  
Published February 26, 2026 05:23 PM

At one point last year, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Then he got off to a rough start to the season, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October, and became one of the biggest question marks in this year’s draft.

Allar is at the Combine, where he’s healthy enough that he’s expected to take part in throwing drills, and teams will be taking a close look to see where he is and what kind of player they think he can be.

The Steelers are one of those teams and have met with Allar in Indianapolis, according to PennLive.com. The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is in flux, as Aaron Rodgers has not said whether he’ll play this year and could sign elsewhere if he returns for 2026. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are the two holdover quarterbacks on the roster. The Steelers could see value in adding Allar to the roster, even if he doesn’t project to play as a rookie.

Allar finished his Penn State career with a 63.2 percent completion rate, 7,402 passing yards, 61 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and another 732 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. He has a strong arm, and many of the traits NFL teams look for in a quarterback. In a year when the quarterback class is wide open beyond projected first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Allar will hope to impress in Indianapolis.