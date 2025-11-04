 Skip navigation
Steelers announce Marquez Valdes-Scantling signs with practice squad

  
Published November 4, 2025 11:22 AM

Reports emerged last week that receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling would sign with the Steelers, reuniting him with his former Packers teammate, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

That has now become official on Tuesday, with Pittsburgh announcing Valdes-Scantling has signed with the club’s practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling had been with two NFC West teams this season, spending time with the Seahawks and 49ers. He caught four passes for 40 yards for San Francisco before the club let him go after he suffered a calf injury last month.

Originally a Packers fifth-round pick in 2018, Valdes-Scantling spent his first four seasons with Green Bay and Rodgers. He then won a pair of Super Bowls with Kansas City to cap the 2022 and 2023 seasons before spending last year with Buffalo and New Orleans.

In 111 career games, Valdes-Scantling has caught 209 passes for 3,606 yards with 20 touchdowns.