Steelers announce release of TE Jonnu Smith

The Steelers have made it official with Jonnu Smith.

Pittsburgh announced the club has released the veteran tight end on Thursday afternoon.

This was an expected move, as word emerged on Wednesday that Pittsburgh was set to let Smith go.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract with Pittsburgh. By releasing him, the Steelers will save $7 million against the cap with $3.87 million in dead money.

Acquired from the Dolphins during the 2025 offseason, Smith caught 38 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns in 17 games with seven starts last year.