DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Steelers announce release of TE Jonnu Smith

  
Published March 5, 2026 04:33 PM

The Steelers have made it official with Jonnu Smith.

Pittsburgh announced the club has released the veteran tight end on Thursday afternoon.

This was an expected move, as word emerged on Wednesday that Pittsburgh was set to let Smith go.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract with Pittsburgh. By releasing him, the Steelers will save $7 million against the cap with $3.87 million in dead money.

Acquired from the Dolphins during the 2025 offseason, Smith caught 38 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns in 17 games with seven starts last year.