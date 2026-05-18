Steelers announce the re-signing of Aaron Rodgers

It’s official.

Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Steelers have announced that Rodgers has re-signed with the team, on another one-year deal. The move reunites Rodgers with coach Mike McCarthy. Sixteen years ago, their partnership with the Packers resulted in a Super Bowl win over the Steelers.

The item confirming the contract contains no quotes from Rodgers, McCarthy, G.M. Omar Khan, or owner Art Rooney II. The only person quoted in the article is Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, who was a Packers quarterback in 2006 with Rodgers, when Brett Favre was the starter.

“He’s extremely focused and locked in,” Arth said. “He’s such a competitive player, but he has so much fun playing the game. And that’s what I really enjoy about Aaron.

“He loves playing this game. He plays the game like he’s still 10 years old running around in the backyard. At the same time, he’s got this ferocious competitive spirit that obviously helped push him to the heights that he’s reached.

“His football IQ is off the charts. What he’s able to process and see on a play-by-play basis, between plays, it really is uncanny. There are not many players who have been able to do the things that he’s done.”

For the Steelers, there weren’t many viable options at the most important position in the sport. For Rodgers, there were no other options to be a starting quarterback.