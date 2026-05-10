Steelers are selling 22,000 old seats from Acrisure Stadium

Twenty-five years after Acrisure Stadium opened in Pittsburgh, some of the seats are being replaced. And the old ones are for sale.

Via WPXI, roughly 22,000 seats can be purchased from the Upper Level East, Upper Level West, and North Club sections.

A single seat can be purchased for $399. A pair of seats costs $599.

For a slightly cheaper option, individual seat backs cost $199. Seat bottoms are $149.

The seats are both yellow and gray. Currently, a smattering of black seats are being added to the stadium, in an effort to soften the eyeball-scorching effect of bright, piercing yellow.

The facility opened in 2001 as Heinz Field. It replaced Three Rivers Stadium, a multi-purpose facility that the Steelers and Pirates shared for three decades.