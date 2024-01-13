Steelers-Bills postponed to Monday afternoon due to winter storm

The Wild Card game between the Steelers and Bills scheduled for Sunday in Buffalo has been postponed until Monday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the time and date of the game has been changed to 4:30 p.m. ET on January 15 due to the massive storm that is set to hit the city. The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and frigid temperatures to the area.

A travel ban for all of Erie County is going to be in effect as of 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

It’s the first time that weather has caused an NFL playoff game to be moved to a later date. A January 2017 playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs was delayed from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to an ice storm.

Saturday night’s game between the Dolphins and Chiefs in Kansas City is still set to move forward despite temperatures that are expected to dip below zero and feel even lower thanks to wind chill.