Steelers C Zach Frazier: QB decision not up to me, but chemistry is important

The Steelers have wrapped up their first week of organized team activities and the sessions took place without any resolution regarding Aaron Rodgers’s plans for the 2025 season.

Rodgers has not sent any signal about his plans and the Steelers have not set any deadline for a call to be made, which led to some careful phrasing by center Zach Frazier when it came to preparing to play without knowing who the quarterback will be in September. Frazier has been snapping to Mason Rudolph and he steered clear of endorsing any course of action when it came to what the Steelers should do while suggesting that the team is building something they need in the offseason practices.

“It’s not up to me, so I don’t really know,” Frazier said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Chemistry is important, I’ll say that.”

Time for building chemistry in the offseason is running low, which would leave a lot of work for the summer if the Steelers are going to be running Rodgers out there in Week One.